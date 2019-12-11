Arsenal are reportedly ready to open talks with Carlo Ancelotti following his sacking by Serie A giants Napoli.

The Italian tactician has just become available and the Daily Mirror claim he’s now set to be sounded out by the Gunners over a possible move to take over at the Emirates Stadium.

Ancelotti could be ideal for Arsenal at the moment, with the Gunners failing to really head in a positive direction since Arsene Wenger’s departure at the end of the 2017/18 season.

Unai Emery was recently sacked after a dire start to this season, and Ancelotti would surely be an upgrade given his record of winning silverware and getting his teams to play attractive and entertaining football.

According to the Mirror, the 60-year-old is also seemingly keen on another job in the Premier League after two seasons with Chelsea in the past.

Ancelotti won the Premier League and FA Cup double in his first year with the Blues, while many would probably argue he was rather harshly dismissed at the end of his second campaign.

It’s not often a big name like this is available, so this could present an ideal opportunity for AFC to snap up a quality new head coach without having to negotiate with another club.