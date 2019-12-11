Chelsea trio Olivier Giroud, Pedro and Marcos Alonso could all reportedly be heading for the exit door at Stamford Bridge in the upcoming January transfer window.

These players have not been regulars under new manager Frank Lampard, with Alonso emerging as a target for former Blues boss Antonio Conte at Inter Milan, according to Goal.

The report explains that the Spaniard is unhappy with life at Chelsea at the moment after dropping down Lampard’s pecking order, though there are some question-marks over whether Inter can afford the deal.

Goal add that Giroud and Pedro look set to assess their options as they near being free agents at the end of this season.

It could be that the pair will be on the move in January if Chelsea can find buyers for them straight away, though it may also simply be that they’ll start negotiating summer moves now.

CFC may not use these three players regularly at the moment, though it could be slightly risky letting three proven, experienced names all go at once.

Lampard has relied on young players a lot this season and could perhaps do well to integrate someone like Pedro in particular a little more.

The former Barcelona man has won almost every trophy there is to win in the game, so should have plenty of know-how to pass on to the club’s youth.

Goal claim Pedro is attracting interest from Aston Villa and some MLS clubs.