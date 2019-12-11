Real Madrid are reportedly big admirers of Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham after his outstanding breakthrough season at Stamford Bridge.

The young forward has contributed 13 goals and four assists in all competitions so far, and looks like he has a big future ahead of him in west London.

However, according to Don Balon, Real Madrid will not hesitate to try a move for Abraham if he continues to perform at this level.

It seems the Spanish giants admire the England international a great deal, with Don Balon claiming his fine performances this season have seen his market value skyrocket to around £42million.

One imagines Chelsea will do all they can to keep hold of Abraham, as they don’t appear in any great need to sell at the moment.

They were under a little more pressure when Real came calling for Eden Hazard in the summer, as the Belgian was much nearer the end of his contract.

Abraham, meanwhile, has a deal until 2022 with the Blues, and they could do without selling another big name to Madrid.

As well as Hazard this season, CFC also saw goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois poached by Los Blancos a year earlier.