Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is reportedly keen on a January transfer window swoop for Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha.

The Ivory Coast international has lit up the Premier League for a number of years now and is now being eyed up by the Blues this winter, according to the Daily Mirror.

Lampard could do with more attacking options in his Chelsea squad for the second half of the season, with the club yet to really replace Eden Hazard since his summer move to Real Madrid.

Of course, Christian Pulisic linked up with the west Londoners in the summer after initially being signed in January and then loaned back to Borussia Dortmund for the remainder of last season.

Still, Zaha would be another useful addition as a potential upgrade on the likes of Pedro up front, while Callum Hudson-Odoi has perhaps also not had the impact many would have expected so far this season.

The Mirror also note CFC’s interest in Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, but it seems Zaha might now be the priority instead.

One imagines most Chelsea fans would be pretty happy with that, with Zaha the more proven, experienced option at Premier League level.