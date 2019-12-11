Juventus have reportedly contacted Chelsea regarding a January move for 31-year-old winger Willian.

The Brazilian international has been a stalwart for the Blues, making 313 appearances for them with 57 goals and 55 assists to his name so far.

This season, Willian has been a regular under his former teammate Frank Lampard, scoring three goals whole providing four assists in 21 appearances across all competitions. He produced a decent performance against Lille last night, assisting Tammy Abraham’s goal as Chelsea won 2-1 to qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League.

According to the Express, Juventus are interested in signing Willian and have contacted Chelsea regarding a January move for him. The report claims that Maurizio Sarri wants the Brazilian but the latter has no intentions of playing under him.

Currently valued at €32 million according to Transfermarkt, Willian’s current contract with Chelsea expires next summer. The Blues currently have some fine wingers but they might prefer having the experienced Brazilian around for a while. Besides, being a regular under Lampard, Willian may not be too eager to Stamford Bridge anytime soon.