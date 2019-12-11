Leicester City have reportedly opened talks over a new contract for centre-back Caglar Soyuncu following his strong performances this season so far.

The Turkish international has made 25 appearances for the Foxes since joining them from Bundesliga club Freiburg in 2018. Following the departure of Harry Maguire to Manchester United in the summer, Soyuncu has become a regular under Brendan Rodgers and has forged a fine partnership with Jonny Evans in central defence.

The 23-year-old has been in fine form this season and is a key reason why Leicester City have the best defensive record in the Premier League so far, having conceded only ten goals.

Soyuncu has attracted interest from Manchester City, with the Times claiming that the reigning Premier League champions want to sign him in January.

A recent report from the Daily Mail suggests that Leicester City will offer Soyuncu a new contract with wages higher than £45,000-a-week, which is what he earns now.

Currently valued at €40million, according to Transfermarkt, Soyuncu has done very well for the Foxes this season and it is hardly surprising that bigger clubs could be interested in signing him. Manchester City seem a little weak at the back due to the absence of the injured Aymeric Laporte and the promising young defender could be a pretty useful addition to Pep Guardiola’s squad.

However, Leicester City will surely do all they can to keep Soyuncu as they aim for at least a place in next season’s Champions League.