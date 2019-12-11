Zinedine Zidane has made six changes to the Real Madrid side that defeated Espanyol on the weekend.

Los Blancos will face Club Brugge this evening and will be hoping to turn in a solid performance to make up for their lacklustre display against the Belgian outfit when the sides met in October.

Loanee Alphonse Areola is preferred to Thibaut Courtois between the sticks.

There are two changes in defence with Alvaro Odriozola and Eder Militao coming into the team for club captain Sergio Ramos and Dani Carvajal.

In midfield, playmaker Isco and superstar Luka Modric enter the fray for promising youngster Fede Valverde and maestro Toni Kroos.

Summer signing Luka Jovic leads the line in the place of Karim Benzema. This is the 21-year-old’s first Champions League start for Los Blancos.

The Guardian reveal that the Serbia international joined the La Liga giants for an initial fee of €65m this summer.

Check out Los Blancos’ lineup below:

Here’s how some supporters reacted to Zidane’s teamsheet:

Jovic finally starts — Cyril (@cnebanga) December 11, 2019

Who’s this JOVIC? Is he a new guy? (Finally he’s got a start! ?) — kaydeevee (@iam__kdv) December 11, 2019

Luca jovic??????? — khaled (@khaledbarakah21) December 11, 2019

JOVICCC LETSGOO ??? — ? (@aurell1a) December 11, 2019

Los Blancos have already sealed their qualification for the next round of the Champions League, the Spanish giants essentially have nothing more than confidence and momentum to gain from tonight’s clash.

The Bernabeu outfit are five points behind Paris Saint-Germain in their group, so finishing 1st is out of the question.

Jovic has just one goal from his 11 appearances across all competitions so far this season.

This evening’s encounter provides the former Eintracht Frankfurt star with the perfect chance to get on the scoresheet and impress Zidane.