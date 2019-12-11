Manchester United legend lavished praise on Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham for his performance against Lille last night.

The 22-year-old scored his 13th goal of the season against the Ligue 1 side at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea eventually won the match 2-1 with Cesar Azpilicueta scoring their second before Loic Remy netted Lille’s solitary goal.

The Blues qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League as they finished second in their group behind Valencia who beat Ajax in Amsterdam.

Ferdinand heaped praise on Abraham and said that the striker will end up scoring a lot of goals this season. As quoted by Express, the Manchester United legend said: “He’s going to score a tremendous amount of goals because what he does is he wants to be in between the sticks, he wants to be in the centre of the goals to score goals. He’s somebody who’s hungry and got a desire to score.

“It’s a very good finish, it’s clean and clinical. He makes it look easy, it’s not an easy finish.What I love about Tammy is his first instinct, his first thought is ‘get me in there, get me in there to hurt the opposition, get me in there to score goals.’”

Abraham now has 13 goals in 23 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea this season so far. A lot more will be expected from him and if he maintains his consistency, the 22-year-old might find a place in England’s squad for Euro 2020.

After impressing last night, Abraham will be hoping to find the net this weekend when Chelsea play Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge.