Liverpool have reportedly been given some hope of sealing a transfer for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho in the next few weeks.

However, this could mean waiting until the summer to sign the England international in a similar deal to the one they did with RB Leipzig for Naby Keita last year.

This would also be similar to how Chelsea ended up signing Christian Pulisic from Dortmund this year, with the young USA international then heading back to the Bundesliga giants on loan for the remainder of 2018/19.

A piece from Empire of the Kop explains the situation, citing a claim made by reliable German football journalist Raphael Honigstein.

“A Christian Pulisic-type sale and lease-back arrangement like the €67 million deal that kept the Chelsea-bound American for a further six months in black and yellow colours in 2018-19 is seen as a theoretical option but also undesirable,” he said.

Liverpool have recently been tipped as the favourites for Sancho’s signature, and it seems clear the 19-year-old would make a fine fit at Anfield.

Still, he’s also been linked with big names like Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barcelona, so it could be a close battle for his signature.