Manchester United have been handed a huge boost in pursuit of the Lautaro Martinez transfer after a major development at Barcelona.

The Red Devils have recently been linked as among the admirers of the in-form Inter Milan forward, though his exciting performances have unsurprisingly also seen other top clubs take notice.

However, it may now be that Barcelona are no longer in the running as they weigh up a number of potential targets up front.

The Catalan giants could do with a long-term replacement for the ageing Luis Suarez, but it seems Martinez is too expensive for them, according to ESPN.

The Argentina international is valued at around £85million, and while that looks a bit of a gamble given his inexperience at the highest level, it should be perfectly affordable for Man Utd.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer surely needs an upgrade on Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial after their inconsistent starts to the season, with the club also generally lacking depth in attack after offloading both Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez in the summer.

MUFC fans will hope the Martinez transfer is now more likely after Barcelona seemingly ended their interest in the 22-year-old.