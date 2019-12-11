Liverpool star Sadio Mane apologised to former club Red Bull Salzburg following last night’s Champions League fixture.

The Senegal international provided the assist for the Reds’ opening goal which was scored by another former Salzburg player Naby Keita. Liverpool eventually won 2-0 with Mohamed Salah netting their second.

Mane spent two years at Red Bull Salzburg after joining them from Metz, scoring 45 goals and 32 assists in 87 appearances across all competitions.

Following the match, the 27-year-old apologised to the club and their fans. As quoted by Metro, Mane told BT Sport: “It’s always nice to come back here because it’s where it all started for me. And I’m really grateful for this club and the fans and as well the people here. Sorry guys, but this is football and we have to do it.”

It just shows how much respect Mane has for Red Bull Salzburg. The Austrian club made life difficult for Liverpool during the first half but the Reds were just too good after the interval. Although they could’ve scored more goals with Salah missing a few chances.

With the win, Liverpool won their group while Napoli finished second. The Reds’ opponents in the last 16 will be revealed on Monday. Jurgen Klopp’s side next take on Watford at Anfield this weekend.