Liverpool are reportedly one of the clubs to have made an offer for the transfer of Inter Milan wonderkid Sebastiano Esposito.

The 17-year-old forward looks to be a hugely exciting prospect, with Liverpool joining Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund as among the teams to have moved with ‘great insistence’ for him, according to FC Inter News.

Liverpool have a strong recent record when it comes to snapping up the best young talent around Europe, having this summer brought in talented teenagers Harvey Elliott and Sepp van den Berg.

The Reds have also brought through Trent Alexander-Arnold from their academy, while Rhian Brewster also looks like one who could soon make a first-team breakthrough.

Esposito could therefore do well to link up with Jurgen Klopp, who has shown throughout his career that he is ready to give chances to young players and help them with their development.

Still, it remains to be seen what choice Esposito will make over his future with seemingly so many offers coming in for him, all of which look tempting for a variety of reasons.