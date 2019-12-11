Liverpool managing owner Mike Gordon was reportedly involved in a minor accident on a private jet this morning but came out of it unharmed.

According to a report from the Daily Mirror, the billionaire Reds chief was preparing to fly off for a series of meetings, though his plane skidded off the runway at John Lennon Airport.

The Mirror explain that he and the others on board were all unharmed, and Gordon is now said to have gone about the rest of his day as normal.

A club source is quoted by the Mirror as saying: “Mike is absolutely fine. There were no injuries and he wants to pass on his appreciation to the unbelievable staff at John Lennon Airport and the emergency services for the way they dealt with the incident which made it a non-traumatic experience.”

It’s certainly a relief for Liverpool fans and indeed everyone else that this wasn’t anything worse in what must have been quite a scary situation to be involved in.

Gordon is highly regarded at Anfield and said by the Mirror to be known as the man who runs the club by many fans.

And what a job he’s done at that, with LFC winning the Champions League last season and looking major favourites for the Premier League title this term.