Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has singled out club captain Jordan Henderson for praise and admitted a lot of his key contributions to the team go unnoticed by some.

The Dutchman insists, however, that everyone at Anfield appreciates what Henderson brings to the club, both on and off the pitch.

Henderson has steadily become more and more of an important player for Liverpool since he joined the Merseyside giants as a youngster all the way back in 2011/12.

Some were perhaps a bit sceptical of the club’s decision to make the England international captain after Steven Gerrard’s departure, but he’s grown into the role and has particularly improved under the guidance of manager Jurgen Klopp.

Van Dijk clearly knows how special he is as he sung his praises in an interview with The Athletic.

“Jordan is such an important player for this team,” he said.

“The contribution he makes goes unnoticed sometimes. I don’t know if he’s under-appreciated outside the club, but inside the club I know how highly we all think of him.

“He’s our captain and he always leads by example.

“He created the second goal with a great pass and always works so hard for the team.

“We all appreciate what he does for Liverpool, both on and off the pitch. He’s a leader.”

LFC fans will be glad to see a world class player like Van Dijk acknowledging how important Henderson is and ensuring everyone inside the club gets the credit they deserve.