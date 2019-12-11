Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provides fresh injury update on Manchester United star Paul Pogba

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has provided an update on Paul Pogba’s injury situation as he remains out of action for the Red Devils.

The France international has missed a large chunk of this season and has looked a real loss for Solskjaer’s side at times, even if he’s never exactly had a consistent run of top form for the club since he returned from Juventus in 2016.

It could now be that United fans will appreciate Pogba more after his lengthy absence, but they will have to wait a little bit longer anyway.

Speaking in his press conference today, Solskjaer is quoted below by Rob Dawson as saying Pogba is not yet ready to return for this week’s Europa League clash against AZ Alkmaar.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaking ahead of Alkmaar game. Says Paul Pogba still not ready. Still optimistic he can return before the end of 2019. — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) December 11, 2019

The Norwegian tactician does, however, seem to have hope of the 26-year-old getting back on the pitch before the end of 2019.

Meanwhile, Samuel Luckhurst adds that Nemanja Matic is back and available again, so that does at least give Solskjaer more options to rotate in midfield.