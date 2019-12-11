Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly made two central midfielders and a striker his priorities for the January transfer window.

It remains to be seen which specific players could be realistically brought in in the middle of the season, with the winter window often a difficult time to do business.

This is noted in a report from The Athletic, who list Leicester City’s James Maddison as a long-term Man Utd target who looks unlikely to move this January, though the club expect to retain their interest for future transfer windows.

In terms of potential additions up front, Erling Haaland is mentioned by The Athletic, though there would be complications there too, largely relating to the plans of his agent Mino Raiola.

United fans will hope their club can get something done this January as they arguably only look a few signings away now from being a more competitive team.

The Red Devils recently beat Tottenham and Manchester City in consecutive games – two surprise results that surely show a bit more investment could help them bridge the gap and fight for that all-important top four spot by the end of this season.

Maddison and Haaland seem ideal but may have to wait for the time being, but fans can perhaps be encouraged by Solskjaer looking to sign as many as three new players this January.