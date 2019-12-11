Liverpool are reportedly one of the clubs actively pursuing the transfer of Neymar and keeping in contact with the entourage of the Paris Saint-Germain superstar.

Neymar is one of the biggest names in world football and would be a stunning signing for any Premier League club, with Chelsea and Manchester City also said to be among his suitors, according to Le Parisien, as translated by the Daily Mirror.

The Brazil international’s future has long been the subject of much speculation, almost ever since he first made the somewhat surprise move from Barcelona to PSG back in 2017.

That transfer shook world football, and it now makes sense that Neymar could be on his way back to a more established name in European football.

The Mirror also note that Barca are being linked with re-signing Neymar, whilst also mentioning Real Madrid as suitors for the 27-year-old.

Liverpool don’t tend to make marquee signings of this ilk, even if they have spent big on the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson in recent times.

This would be on a whole other level, however, and it remains to be seen if the Reds even really have the resources to get it done.

Neymar could, however, no doubt be tempted to link up with Jurgen Klopp after his tremendous work at Anfield, with LFC looking as likely as anyone to be challenging for the biggest trophies in years to come.

Chelsea have also long been a big name and major competitor, even if they’ve gone through a bit of a difficult phase of late.

Frank Lampard does seem to have the Blues back on track, however, as he puts together an exciting young squad that he can now strengthen after the end of their transfer ban.

If CFC could land Neymar, he’d no doubt be a perfect like-for-like replacement for Eden Hazard, who left for Real Madrid in the summer.