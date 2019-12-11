Menu

Photo: Raheem Sterling mocks Phil Jones after unfortunate facial expression vs Dinamo

Manchester City Manchester United FC
Raheem Sterling has been in the news a lot over the past few days, thankfully this is for a good reason and is actually pretty funny.

Phil Jones is well known for making a variety of facial expressions during games that are actually quite difficult to look at, but Sterling might have managed to match him here.

He took to Twitter to mock both himself and Jones after this image emerged:

The more you look at it, Sterling’s expression there really is the stuff of nightmares. He might get a lot of criticism sometimes, but this one is pretty funny.

