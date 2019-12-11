Photo: Raheem Sterling mocks Phil Jones after unfortunate facial expression vs Dinamo

Raheem Sterling has been in the news a lot over the past few days, thankfully this is for a good reason and is actually pretty funny.

Phil Jones is well known for making a variety of facial expressions during games that are actually quite difficult to look at, but Sterling might have managed to match him here.

He took to Twitter to mock both himself and Jones after this image emerged:

Phil Jones would be proud ??? pic.twitter.com/tiWXXYgCxm — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) December 11, 2019

The more you look at it, Sterling’s expression there really is the stuff of nightmares. He might get a lot of criticism sometimes, but this one is pretty funny.