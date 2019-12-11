Arsenal have reportedly been handed a boost as it looks like Real Madrid will not make Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang a priority transfer target.

Instead, the Spanish giants would supposedly prefer to focus their efforts on signing Manchester United star Marcus Rashford for that position, according to Don Balon.

It remains to be seen how realistic it is that Man Utd would consider letting Rashford go at this point, with the young England international looking hugely improved in recent weeks.

Real could do with quality like him up front, but the Red Devils will surely do all they can to keep this squad together as they need to build around talented young players to build a promising new generation at Old Trafford.

Rashford should be someone they make a key figure in their squad for the long run, though that is also why Madrid are so interested, according to Don Balon.

The report explains that although Arsenal’s Aubameyang may be a more realistic target, Real would prefer the younger Rashford to come in up front.

The 22-year-old could be the ideal long-term successor to Karim Benzema, and Arsenal fans will no doubt be hoping this can give their club some breathing space regarding their star player.

The Gabon international has been one of the only real positives for AFC this season and losing him to Madrid or another big club now could be disastrous for them as they face a big enough rebuilding job as it is right now.