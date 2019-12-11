Tottenham have reportedly had a bid rejected for Roma striker Edin Dzeko.

The Bosnian international has been a key player for the Serie A outfit since joining them from Manchester City. So far, Dzeko has made 198 appearances for Roma, scoring 95 goals and providing 40 assists.

SEE MORE: Report says Manchester United are interested in signing £40m ace in January

Tottenham were linked to the 33-year-old with the Mirror claiming that Jose Mourinho wanted to sign him in January.

Corriere Dello Sport (via ESPN) state that Roma have rejected an offer from the North London club to sign Dzeko. The report doesn’t state the amount that Spurs were offering for him.

Currently valued at €14 million according to Transfermarkt, Dzeko signed a contract extension in with the Giallorossi in August which kept him at the club till 2022.

The Bosnian international has been Roma’s top scorer this season so far, netting eight in 19 appearances across all competitions.

Dzeko can certainly be a fine backup for Harry Kane given his experience in the Premier League. However, Roma will certainly try to keep one of their most important players. Besides, Dzeko himself may not prefer a move to North London as he would mostly be on the bench.