In the 9th minute of today’s Champions League clash between Dinamo Zagreb and Manchester City, Dani Olmo produced a moment of magic to give the Croatian giants a shock lead.

Damian K?dzior whipped a dangerous ball into the box and the 21-year-old fired the ball into the top corner from around 10 yards out with a stunning volley.

Olmo showed lovely movement to get into space before producing the magical strike.

Don Balon reported last month that Barcelona are keen on bringing the attacking midfielder back to Catalonia in a move that would cost the club €30m.

Premier League giants Manchester United are also interested in the ace’s signing.

According to The Sun, the Dinamo ace was identified as a transfer target by the Red Devils this summer after his impressive displays in the European Under-21s Championships.

Check out the Spaniard’s amazing strike below:

This is pure class from Dinamo Zagreb's Daniel Olmo against Man City in the opening minutes. pic.twitter.com/KqEj47VJc9 — eazy (@acmilan_eb) December 11, 2019

Manchester City are also reportedly interested in the starlet, Pep Guardiola joked about his side’s potential move for the ace in the pre-match press conference, as per Hayters TV.

Olmo made his debut for Spain’s senior team during the last international break, the youngster seems to be going from strength to strength and now would be a prime time for a top club to sign him.