Video: Bemused looking Cristiano Ronaldo hugged by pitch invader vs Leverkusen

It’s usually quite heartwarming to see a pitch invader run up to one of their heroes and just look for a moment of attention, but it’s still worth thinking that it must be terrifying when someone runs towards you like that.

Cristiano Ronaldo was hugged by a pitch invader tonight who clearly meant no malice, but the look on Ronaldo’s face is an interesting one:

He looks like he’s trying to smile and almost laugh it off, but you can see there’s a bit of bemusement and terror in his eyes at one point.

The stewards are also miles away from the invader so they could be in a bit of trouble after the game.