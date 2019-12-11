Video: Bending effort from Coutinho gives Bayern breathing room vs Spurs

There was nothing really riding on this game tonight, Jose Mourinho went with some of his fringe players so it looked like they had the chance to stake a claim for a spot.

Bayern have looked dominant throughout and a classy effort from the edge of the box by Coutinho should put the game to bed.

He takes his time to engineer the space, and the finish is outstanding:

COUTINHO GOAL , BAYERN 3-1 SPURS , FOLLOW FOR LIVE GOALS pic.twitter.com/kxcWSlGxpv — HD GOALS LIVE (@HDGoalsLive) December 11, 2019

The former Liverpool man struggled to live up to expectations when he moved to Barcelona, but his time in Germany has been much more impressive. We’re used to seeing him cutting inside and scoring from distance, so it’s great to see him doing it again on a regular basis.