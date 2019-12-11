Video: Classy outside of the foot volley from Rodrygo puts Real Madrid ahead

It’s not even clear why, but there’s something that just looks so unnatural when a left footed player attempts to hit the ball with the outside of their foot.

It might just be because it’s rare to see, but on first viewing this effort from Rodrygo does look a bit unorthodox. Despite that, it’s an incredibly controlled volley that just creeps into the corner of the goal:

#BrujasRealMadrid Gol de Rodrygo para el 0-1. pic.twitter.com/e0ME70Z2a8 — Lope de Figueroa (@Paraxon7) December 11, 2019

Real Madrid are already through so there’s nothing really riding on this game, so the fact that Club Brugge went straight up the other end and equalised has little consequence.

Rodrygo will be hoping that this goal might boost his chances of playing when the more important games come round later in the season.