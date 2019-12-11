Video: Cristiano Ronaldo finishes fine Juventus move vs Leverkusen

There might be a feeling that Cristiano Ronaldo has had a serious drop off in form this season, especially in the Champions League.

He seems like the kind of player who would thrive on the criticism and look to prove people wrong, and it looks like he’s just made a decisive contribution again tonight.

It’s one of his easier goals, but it’s a great team move and he’s there to pounce as usual:

Dybala to Ronaldo, looks effortless lmao pic.twitter.com/5Et9Yx5tXe — Nix Salah?? (@MrStealYaRice) December 11, 2019

It’s also good news for Juventus that he and Paulo Dybala are continuing to show signs of forging a devastating partnership on the pitch. If the little Argentine continues to impress and takes more attention from the opposing team, then Ronaldo should get more space to do what he does best.