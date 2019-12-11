Video: Kieran Trippier misses golden chance to open his Atletico Madrid account as penalty crashes into the post

It probably took a lot of fans by surprise when Kieran Trippier made the move to Atletico Madrid in the Summer.

It’s not to say he isn’t a good player, but he can be weak defensively and Diego Simeone is well known for having teams that are outstanding at the back.

He always looked good from set pieces, but it’s still a curious decision to let him take a vital penalty when Morata, Joao Felix and Saul are on the pitch. Atleti got a spot kick in the first minute this evening, but the Englishman couldn’t take advantage:

Atletico need to win to ensure they qualify for the next round tonight, so let’s hope that doesn’t come back to haunt them. It would’ve been his first goal for the club, but this isn’t the game to be experimenting from the spot.