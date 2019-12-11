Video: Kingsley Coman scores with tidy finish for Bayern Munich vs Spurs

In the 13th minute of this evening’s Champions League clash between Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur, tricky attacker Serge Gnabry charged forward for the Bavarians.

The former Arsenal ace skipped past some Tottenham players before picking out Kingsley Coman with an inch-perfect pass.

Coman was left completely unmarked by Tottenham’s defence, leaving the 23-year-old free to slot the ball into the back of the net.

Take a look at the Frenchman’s opener below:

COMAN GOAL , BAYERN 1-0 SPURS, FOLLOW FOR LIVE GOALS pic.twitter.com/eY5i4411GP — HD GOALS LIVE (@HDGoalsLive) December 11, 2019

The Bavarians really made Spurs pay for standing off and sitting back with this attack. Coman has really come into his own with Bayern over the last year.