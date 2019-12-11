Video: Modric seals Real Madrid win with fine curler against Club Brugge

In the 90th minute of this evening’s Champions League clash between Club Brugge and Real Madrid, Casemiro laid the ball off to Luka Modric on the edge of the box.

The 34-year-old curled the ball into the back of the net with an inch-perfect first-time finish. Modric seems to do everything on a football pitch with pure finesse.

The midfield maestro’s late strike sealed a 3-1 victory for Los Blancos.

Take a look at the Croatian superstar’s goal below:

Zinedine Zidane’s men improved their creativity and showed much more intent in the second-half of tonight’s clash.