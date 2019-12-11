Video: Neymar scores for PSG after lovely Mbappe back-heel vs Galatasaray

In the 45th minute of this evening’s Champions League clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Galatasaray, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe set the Parc des Princes alight with a wonderful move.

Neymar charged forward after picking up the ball in his own-half, the 27-year-old played the ball into Mbappe just after crossing the halfway line and the Frenchman used some silky skills to cut in from the wing.

France’s World Cup hero managed to trick Galatasaray’s defender by playing a sensational back-heel pass into Neymar’s path and the former Barcelona star tucked the ball into the bottom corner with a drilled finish.

Take a look at the Brazilian’s lovely finish below:

When Neymar and Mbappe are capable of combining like this, many of the world’s top clubs will find it extremely difficult to stop the superstar duo.