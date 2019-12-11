Video: Ryan Sessegnon scores first Spurs goal with thumping volley vs Bayern

It’s fair to say that Jose Mourinho doesn’t need to get that impressive a result tonight to improve on the previous showing vs Bayern.

The 7-2 loss by Spurs at home was the first major sign that something was wrong under Maurico Pochettino, and it meant that tonight’s game has nothing riding on it.

It will still be memorable for Ryan Sessegnon after he scored his first Spurs goal with this thumping volley:

There’s no effort from the young winger to be cute or clever with that finish, he just goes for sheer power and it pays off.