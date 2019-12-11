Video: Some PSG and Galatasaray fans in violent clash before Champions League game

According to RTL France journalist Aymeric Parthonnaud, a large crowd of Galatasaray fans burst through a fence at the City gates of Paris before clashing with some Paris Saint-Germain supporters.

Parthonnaud’s video appears to confirm that flares were thrown by some individuals, shockingly explosions can also be heard in the clip.

Some supporters are seen fleeing the area by running through traffic. Parthonnaud adds that dozens of police cars arrived at the scene to deal with the incident.

Take a look at the disturbing moment below:

Énorme mouvement de foule des supporters du Galatasaray. Ils démontent les barrières du chantier des fontaines de la Porte de St Cloud. Échanges de fumigènes, explosifs, forte odeur de poudre, des groupes envahissent les rues adjacentes pour fuir la police. #PSGGS pic.twitter.com/9If1kB5Ca4 — Aymeric Parthonnaud (@P_Aymeric) December 11, 2019

It’s disappointing to see such violent scenes occurring before tonight’s match, the unsettling incident also looks as though it impacted the public as fleeing fans spilled out into the road.