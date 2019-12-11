Menu

Video: Vinicius pounces on rebound to score for Real Madrid vs Club Brugge

Champions League
Posted by

In the 63rd minute of tonight’s Champions League clash between Club Brugge and Real Madrid, Vinicius Junior fired Los Blancos back into the lead.

Madrid whipped a dangerous cross into the box and Luka Jovic’s header ended up dropping to the feet of wonderkid Rodrygo on the edge of the six-yard box.

The ace’s attempt to slot the ball into the back of the net was blocked by a Brugge defender but fortunately Vinicius was on hand to poke the ball into the goal with his rebound.

Take a look at the Brazilian starlet’s goal below:

Zinedine Zidane’s men haven’t looked at their best tonight but perhaps the Los Blancos stars need a bigger challenge to get the best out of themselves.

