In the 63rd minute of tonight’s Champions League clash between Club Brugge and Real Madrid, Vinicius Junior fired Los Blancos back into the lead.

Madrid whipped a dangerous cross into the box and Luka Jovic’s header ended up dropping to the feet of wonderkid Rodrygo on the edge of the six-yard box.

The ace’s attempt to slot the ball into the back of the net was blocked by a Brugge defender but fortunately Vinicius was on hand to poke the ball into the goal with his rebound.

Take a look at the Brazilian starlet’s goal below:

Zinedine Zidane’s men haven’t looked at their best tonight but perhaps the Los Blancos stars need a bigger challenge to get the best out of themselves.