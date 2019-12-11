Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk lavished praise on his team for their performance against Red Bull Salzburg last night.

Goals from Naby Keita and Mohamed Salah saw their Reds qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League. The latter could’ve scored a lot more but was unable to make the most out of the scoring chances he received.

Salzburg put in a spirited performance in front of their home supporters and made life hard for Liverpool at times. However, the Reds eventually manage to pull off the win and reach the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Van Dijk hailed Liverpool’s performance and said that they produced a mature display in the second half. Speaking to Liverpool’s official website, the Dutch international said: “We had to be ready – and ready for a very tough night because they are a good side. They play a little bit similar to what we try to do, direct and try to get in behind the defence and stretch them. They did well.

“We had to be ready and we dealt with it and then obviously at the end of the first half we had the opportunities to score for 1-0, maybe 2-0 with Naby but unfortunately we didn’t do that. In the second half we were very mature and played a great second half.”

Liverpool’s victory confirms them as winners of Group E with Napoli in second place while Red Bull Salzburg will have to be content with a spot in the last 32 of the Europa League. The Reds’ opponent in the last 16 will be decided on Monday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side next play Watford at Anfield on Saturday.