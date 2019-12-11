Everton have reportedly made contact with the agent of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Mino Raiola, over a surprise transfer swoop for the veteran forward.

The Swede is currently available after leaving LA Galaxy, and has unsurprisingly attracted a great deal of attention in terms of transfer gossip and speculation over where he might go next.

According to Area Napoli, as translated by the Daily Express, it may well be that Ibrahimovic could be set for another spell in the Premier League as Everton try their luck with this somewhat surprise move.

The report explains that Ibrahimovic could immediately become their highest-paid player, and that a move to Goodison Park could also hinge on who their next manager is.

Everton would surely love to have such a big name on their books, even if Ibrahimovic would only be a short-term signing at this point in his career.

The former Manchester United striker recently turned 38 and it would be asking a lot for him to still produce the goods in a competitive league like the Premier League.

Still, there’s no doubt that Ibrahimovic remains a top class talent after a hugely successful spell in the MLS, so this could prove a smart piece of business for the Toffees if they can get him in.