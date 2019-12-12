Aaron Mooy delivering outstanding play at the Premier League

Aussie Football player is currently on a one-season loan at Brighton but considering his success up to date his value for the team is increasing with every game while being on a loan from Huddersfield Town. Huddersfield was relegated from the Premier League so Aaron had to look for a new team in order to stay in the League. So far Aussie player has made 10 league appearances and has managed to win the hearts of many.

Just last Thursday Mooy was nominated to man of the match for his performance and brought his team to a 2-1 win against Arsenal at the Emirates. The fans of the Football Club both in his homeland, where the Premier League is extremely popular, and in England have noticed his success too. This sparked several discussions on various social media platforms that he deserves at least 25 million deal, considering his recent contributions to the team. The manager of Brighton and Albion, Graham Potter, even said that he is happy to see Aaron enjoy football and would like to see him on a consistent basis in the premier league. The manager also said that Mooy is really good defensively and offensively as well. The team and its supporters seem to be warming up to the Aussie player very quickly

Albion is currently in the 13th Place in the Premier League table. They have a tough few games ahead of them with Nuno Espitiro’s Wolves. Wolves have managed to go by unbeaten throughout November. But the Albion is focusing on their game and the fact that Premier League can be unpredictable and everything could change with a single game.

But when it comes to Mooy the Football club seems to have set its mind on Aaron and the fans are all for it. It is likely that Brighton will make this loan a permanent one. The heated debate took place across social media among the Brighton fans about how much should the team pay for Aaron to stay. Recently the player signed a renewed contract with Huddersfield, which adds value to his transfer.

Potter has said that Aaron plays for the team and is unselfish. The Brighton manager acknowledged the setback that Mooy experience with Aston Villa, getting the back card but continued to say that the player managed to recover just fine. While the topic of making Aaron a permanent part of the team, the team is focused on the upcoming games and hope to do its best in the Premier League.