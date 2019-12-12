Everton have reportedly moved ahead of Arsenal by arranging talks over hiring former Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti.

The Italian tactician has just become available after his sacking from the Serie A giants this week, and it makes sense that a number of big clubs might now be interested in securing his services.

Ancelotti has won almost all there is to win in the game, having enjoyed success in a number of different leagues, whilst also picking up three Champions League titles in spells with AC Milan and Real Madrid.

Arsenal may have to get a move on if they want him, though, with Ancelotti’s representative said to have met with Everton for talks in London, according to the Sun.

It remains to be seen if the 60-year-old will definitely accept an offer to take over at Goodison Park, with Arsenal obviously the bigger name more in keeping with the long list of super-clubs he’s managed throughout his career.

The Sun add, however, that Ancelotti currently feels like Everton want him more than Arsenal, so the Toffees could have a chance of clinching this exciting appointment.

The Merseyside outfit are searching for a replacement for the recently-sacked Marco Silva, while the Gunners need a replacement after the recent dismissal of Unai Emery.