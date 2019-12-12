Arsenal are reportedly planning talks with former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, who has also been linked with Manchester United.

The Argentine is one of the biggest names in management who’s actually currently available, having recently been surprisingly sacked by Spurs.

Pochettino is widely regarded as having done great work in his time with Tottenham, and would surely represent an exciting appointment for Arsenal if they could pull it off.

According to the Mail, the Gunners do plan to talk with Pochettino, though he’s one of a long list of candidates that also includes Patrick Vieira, Mikel Arteta, Nuno Espirito Santo and possibly Carlo Ancelotti.

The 47-year-old seems to have the ideal skills for what Arsenal need right now, as he’s shown how well he can work on a limited budget and improve young players.

Vieira and Arteta seem far too inexperienced for such a big job, while Ancelotti doesn’t necessarily seem the best fit given how different this job would be to others he’s held.

The Manchester Evening News recently claimed Pochettino wanted the Man Utd job, though they also stated he was open to taking over at the Emirates Stadium despite his Spurs connections.

It could be a blow for United to miss out on such a big name, with some doubts over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s suitability for the job at Old Trafford, despite some big recent wins over Tottenham and Manchester City.