Barcelona have reportedly identified David Alaba as a long-term replacement for Jordi Alba.

One of the best left-backs in the world, the Austrian international has made 358 appearances for the Bavarians across all competitions, scoring 30 goals and providing 46 assists.

SEE MORE: Lionel Messi recommends transfer of £38million-rated Arsenal star for Barcelona

Sport Bild claim that Barcelona have identified Alaba as a long-term replacement for Alba. The report also suggests that Bayern want the 27-year-old to sign a new contract but he is yet to decide on that.

Alaba who is currently valued at €55 million according to Transfermarkt, has made 14 appearances for the Bundesliga champions this season, scoring a goal against Mainz.

Alba is currently showing no signs of slowing down but Barcelona’s left-back department will be immensely strong if Alaba signs for them. Besides, the 27-year-old’s versatility makes him a suitable option as a centre-back as well.

However, Bayern will prefer keeping Alaba as he is one of their key players and might try to give him a new contract