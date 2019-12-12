The likes of Chelsea and Man Utd have received a transfer blow as Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers insists no one will leave the club in January.

The Foxes have made a brilliant start to the season as they sit in second place in the Premier League table after 16 games, and are gradually emerging as the most likely candidate to be Liverpool’s closest title rivals.

Rodgers and his men sit eight points adrift of the Reds, but time will tell if they can continue to impress and put pressure on them as the months go on.

Pivotal to their hopes of competing will be their ability to keep their best players at the King Power Stadium, and Rodgers has delivered a no-nonsense message as far as that’s concerned by insisting that no one will be leaving the club in January.

“There will be no one leaving in January. Categorically,” said Rodgers, as quoted by Sky Sports. “It’s pretty clear we want to keep this squad together, it’s a very exciting team with a lot of growth and development in it. So we want to make sure that they stay around and beyond January.”

With that in mind, it will be a blow for both Chelsea and Man Utd, as they’ve been linked with raids on Leicester next year for two targets in particular.

As noted by the Metro, the Blues have been linked with a swoop for Ben Chilwell and will be free to launch a bid after their transfer ban was lifted, while The Sun note that United have been heavily linked with a move for James Maddison.

Based on the quotes above from Rodgers though, neither of his star men will be moving on in January, unless either was to push for an exit and complicate matters.

Given how well Leicester are playing and competing though, it would be a major surprise if anyone wanted to leave midway through the campaign.