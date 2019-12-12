Carlo Ancelotti signs with London agency amid Arsenal and Everton links

According to the MailOnline, Carlo Ancelotti has signed with London-based agency Base Soccer as he continues to be linked with the managerial vacancies at Arsenal and Everton.

The Italian was sacked by Napoli on Tuesday night, despite leading the Serie A outfit to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Sportsmail report that Base Soccer will be facilitating the 60-year-old’s return to management.

While Base are of course a well-established agency, Ancelotti’s decision to sign with the London-based representatives could be a hint that he’ll be taking a job in England next.

The Sun have reported that Ancelotti’s representative has already met with Everton in London.

This report also claims that the Toffees are in pole position to land the Italian as he currently feels as though the Merseyside outfit want him more than the Gunners.

Ancelotti’s achievements as both a player and manager are phenomenal.

There’s no doubting that the Italian is the most experienced boss that’s currently unattached – that’s extremely high praise considering that Mauricio Pochettino and Massimiliano Allegri are also out of work.

Ancelotti has managed Juventus, AC Milan, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in his illustrious career.

Perhaps the Italian could be the man to get Arsenal back to their best after years of mediocrity.