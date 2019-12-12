Chelsea have reportedly sent scouts to watch two strikers in action this week – RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner and Lyon’s Moussa Dembele.

The Blues can finally sign players again after a transfer ban during the summer, and it looks like Frank Lampard is intent on spending some money this January.

Werner and Dembele appear to be two players high up on Lampard’s list of targets after having scouts watch them this week, while they’ve also both been linked with Manchester United, according to the Daily Mail.

Both clubs could certainly do with more firepower up front at the moment, with both Lampard and United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer becoming reliant on youngsters Tammy Abraham and Marcus Rashford, respectively, to deliver the goods up front this season.

More depth would be very useful for both teams, and Werner looks the most exciting potential signing if they can get Leipzig to sell.

The Mail claim he’s valued at around £52million, and that could end up looking like a bargain if the young Germany international continues to improve at this rate.

Werner has 20 goals in 22 games so far this season, including 12 in his last ten matches, during which he’s also contributed six assists.

The 23-year-old could be good enough to make all the difference for Chelsea in cementing their current place in the top four, or to United in terms of catching up with their rivals after a slow first half of the season.