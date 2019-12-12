Genk President Peter Croonen has said that the club had discussions with Napoli regarding Sander Berge.

The Norwegian international has made 108 appearances with the Belgian club since joining them from Valerenga, scoring five goals and providing four assists. Genk are currently 8th in their league but Berge has been in decent form, scoring thrice in 26 appearances across all competitions.

SEE MORE: Liverpool tipped as favourites to beat Manchester United to potential £120million transfer

The 21-year-old has been linked to Liverpool with the Daily Mirror claiming some days back that Jurgen Klopp would consider stepping up efforts to sign him. However, Croonen has confirmed that discussions have been held with Napoli regarding Berge who is currently valued at €22 million according to Transfermarkt.

As quoted by Goal.com, the Genk President told Calcio Napoli 24: “We spoke to the Napoli directors about Berge today, but not only that. We talked about our players and Napoli players, they expressed an appreciation for Berge, but we didn’t go beyond that.”

Berge has done well this season so far and he would be a suitable signing for Liverpool. However, the Reds have a lot of quality players in midfield which has seen the likes of James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain being left on the bench. Hence, the Norwegian international would be anything but a regular at Liverpool.

If Napoli manage to sign Berge, he might find some game time.