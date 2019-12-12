Chelsea have officially announced that defender Fikayo Tomori has put pen to paper on a new contract which will keep him at the club until 2024.

The 21-year-old has been a regular fixture in the side this season, making 16 appearances across all competitions as he has been one of several young players who have benefitted from the arrival of Frank Lampard over the summer.

While the pair worked together at Derby County last season, they have continued this year at Stamford Bridge with Lampard showing faith in the youngster along with the likes of Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham who have also come through the ranks.

Given that he’s a product of the youth set-up at Chelsea, it will no doubt be a proud moment for player and club to see him improve and earn a long-term deal, and as noted in his comments below, Tomori was delighted to commit his long-term future to the Blues.

“It’s obviously a very proud moment for myself and my family. I’ve been at the club since I was seven years old so I don’t really know much else other than Chelsea,” he said, as per Chelsea’s official site.

“The club has been so good to me, looking after and developing me during that time into the player and the person I am today. It’s a dream come true to sign a new five-year contract. I’m really happy the club have shown this faith in me and I’m just excited to carry on.”

Competition for places will step up in the weeks and months ahead with Antonio Rudiger returning from injury while Kurt Zouma will battle for a spot in the heart of the backline too, and so Tomori will face a scrap to remain a pivotal figure for Chelsea.

That said, this new long-term deal perhaps says a lot about the faith the club have in him to continue to improve and develop his game too, and so he’ll hope to become a defensive stalwart for the Blues in the years to come.