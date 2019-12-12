According to the Sun via Italian outlet Tuttosport, Juventus are expected to make a January move for Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri.

The ‘Old Lady’ are keen on signing an alternative option to superstar Alex Sandro – who has struggled with injury problems recently.

Emerson made the left-back spot at Stamford Bridge his own during the second-half of last season. The Italian-Brazilian appeared to be the Blues’ first-choice at the start of the season but this has changed recently.

Frank Lampard has opted to deploy club captain Cesar Azpilicueta at left-back in order to establish promising youngster Reece James at right-back.

It’s too early to deem whether or not Emerson is still part of Lampard’s preferred full-back pairing.

Tuttosport add that Chelsea’s squad is set to be overhauled in the January transfer window following the lifting of the Blues’ transfer ban.

The west London club only signed Emerson from Roma 18 months ago. The Blues parted with £17.6m, as per BBC Sport, to secure the Italy international’s signature.

Emerson has developed massively during his short time at Stamford Bridge, perhaps it would be a risky move for the Blues to consider the ace’s sale – especially to one of the biggest clubs in the world.

The 25-year-old could even show that his game is at the next level if he stars for Chelsea and impresses for Italy at Euro 2020 next summer.