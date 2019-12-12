Speculation has suggested that Olivier Giroud won’t be short of options in January if he decides to leave Chelsea for a more prominent role elsewhere.

The 33-year-old has been limited to just seven appearances so far this season, scoring just one goal, as he has struggled to establish himself in Frank Lampard’s preferred XI.

SEE MORE: Blow for Chelsea, Man Utd as rival PL boss insists no one will be sold in January

With Tammy Abraham leading the line for the Blues and Michy Batshuayi battling for a back-up role too, it has led to a restricted role for Giroud who will perhaps also be concerned over his ability to claim a spot in France’s squad for EURO 2020 next summer.

In turn, should his situation at Stamford Bridge fail to change in the coming weeks, it could lead to an exit being a sensible move from the Frenchman, assuming that Chelsea are indeed willing to green light his departure.

According to Calciomercato, he won’t be short of options as while they specifically note that he wants to leave west London in the New Year, it’s added that Inter, Montpellier, Lyon, Marseille and Atletico Madrid are all interested in him.

Given the experience and quality that he can still offer up top, while also adding a different dynamic for most clubs given his aerial threat and presence in leading the line, Giroud would arguably be a sensible signing for most clubs around Europe to add depth up front.

That said, if he leaves Chelsea it will be to secure a bigger role elsewhere and not to merely swap one bench for another, and so it remains to be seen firstly if a suitable offer is made, and which club offers him what he wants moving forward.

It could be argued that it would be still be a blow for Chelsea to lose him despite his lack of minutes this season, but with their transfer ban lifted for January, Lampard will also arguably have that in the back of his mind as he could sign a replacement if desired.