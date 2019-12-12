Gary Lineker reveals hilarious time fan interrupted him having sex in his car

England legend Gary Lineker has revealed the hilarious time during his playing career that a fan interrupted him while he was having sex with his girlfriend in his car.

The former Everton, Leicester City and Tottenham striker was well known for his clinical finishing during his playing career for club and country, but he jokes that this fan stopped him finishing on this occasion!

“Going way back in my early days when I was on £100-a-week and dating the boys’ mother, I used to have a sponsor’s car,” he is quoted by the Daily Mirror.

“I had a Fiat Uno with ‘Gary Lineker Drives’ all over it in massive letters. It was embarrassing. As you do, we found a country lane and ‘bam, bam, bam’, and it all steams up.

“Suddenly we get a knock on the window and someone is going ‘Gary, we know you’re in there lad’.

“Talk about taking the wind out of your sails. I didn’t finish on that occasion!”

Lineker divorced his wife Michelle in 2016 and has been seemingly quite happy to be single since then.

In fact, he’s even admitted he’s not massively into sex anymore and simply enjoys flirting a bit.

“It’s a stupid and horrible thing to say in a way, but I’m not massively into sex,” he said.

“I quite like flirting a little bit.”