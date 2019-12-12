Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde could reportedly be handed a double injury boost this weekend for their clash with Real Sociedad.

The Catalan giants are in action on Saturday afternoon as they look to stay top of the La Liga table with rivals Real Madrid locked level on points in second place.

SEE MORE: In-demand Barcelona starlet could have five options if he opts for January exit

After seeing off Inter in the Champions League in an impressive win despite several changes to the line-up, Barca will be buoyed heading into the weekend as it appears as though there could be good news on the injury front too.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Jordi Alba and Nelson Semedo have continued to train with the rest of the group on Thursday and after their respective injury layoffs, it is suggested that they could be in line to return against Sociedad.

The report adds that the expectation could be that they will at least be named in the squad for the encounter if they avoid any further setbacks between now and Saturday, and so that could be a huge double boost for Valverde to have his first-choice full-backs in contention to return.

Looking ahead, they could now both feature against Real Madrid next Wednesday in the crunch showdown between the two Spanish giants, and so they’ll hope to perhaps get some minutes under the belts this weekend to build their match fitness and be ready for next week.

However, it wasn’t all positive news on the injury front for Barcelona, as Mundo Deportivo add that Arthur Melo isn’t expected to feature this weekend as he is still struggling with his own injury problem that has forced him to miss the last two games.