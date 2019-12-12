Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was all praise for Gabriel Jesus’ performance in yesterday’s fixture against Dinamo Zagreb.

The Brazilian international netted his first hat-trick of the season as the Premier League champions won 4-1 in Zagreb. Jesus was having a dry patch for a while but he has been brilliant for Manchester City lately, scoring five goals in their last three matches.

Guardiola lavished praise on the 22-year-old striker and hopes that he can maintain this run of form. Speaking to Manchester City’s official website, the Spaniard said: “I am incredibly delighted for Gabby. Strikers need goals, he scored three. Hopefully can help with his mood to be incredibly positive. He is an incredible fighter, in the way he helps to defend and do everything. It was important for him, for the team, for everyone.”

Jesus has been terrific for Manchester City in Sergio Aguero’s absence so far. The striker now has ten goals and four assists in 21 appearances across all competitions this season so far. City’s win saw them finish their group with 14 points. Their opponents in the last 16 will be confirmed on Monday.

After impressing against Dinamo Zagreb, Jesus will be hoping to put on another fine performance this weekend when Manchester City play Arsenal.