Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised Fred for his performances.

The Brazilian international has become a regular starter for the Red Devils in Paul Pogba’s absence and has done pretty well for them so far. Solskjaer hailed Fred’s performances and said that the 26-year-old has his confidence.

As quoted by the Mirror, the Manchester United manager said: “Fred’s had the confidence of the coaching staff, me and players all the time, the form is down to me. He’s been working really hard and he’s already grabbed it with both hands when Paul (Pogba) got injured.”

Fred often received plenty of criticism but he has been performing really well in the past few matches. It’ll be interesting to see how frequently Solskjaer uses him once Pogba is back to full fitness.

Manchester United have produced some fine performances recently, having beaten Tottenham and Manchester City at the Etihad. The Red Devils are now fifth in the Premier League table with 24 points, five behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Manchester United play their final Europa League game against AZ today which is a ere formality given that they are already through to the last 32. After this, Solskjaer’s side take on Everton at Old Trafford this weekend.