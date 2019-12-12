Arsenal youngster Joe Willock praised Freddie Ljungberg for his ability to relate with the club’s players.

The Gunners legend became the club’s interim manager following the dismissal of Unai Emery. After drawing their first two matches under the Swede, Arsenal finally ended their winless streak by beating Aston Villa 3-1 last weekend.

Willock said that he was glad to see Ljungberg be in charge of the club. As quoted by Sky Sports, the 20-year-old said: “I worked with Freddie last year and he taught me a lot on and off the pitch, like a mentor. I’m delighted that he’s in the job now. It’s good for me and I’ll continue working hard and working with him. I feel like it was not just the manager (that was underperforming) it was the team as well. We needed to improve as a team and that’s what we tried to do.

“Freddie is good at relating to the players because he’s done it and he’s worn the t-shirt. He knows how it feels to be in our position. But I feel like it was more of the team’s fault and we needed to improve.”

Arsenal manage to break their winless streak under Ljungberg and they will hope to do better in the upcoming matches. Provided the results improve, there is a chance the former Sweden captain could get the job on a full-time basis.

Arsenal play their final Europa League group fixture against Standard Liege today and a draw will take them through to the knockout stages of the competition. Willock who has made 19 appearances across all competitions will be hoping to start.

After today’s match, the Gunners have a very tough Premier League fixture against Manchester City on Sunday.